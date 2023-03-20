LEGO Goes Off-Road with new Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 Set Car fans are in for a treat as LEGO has a new set driving on in as the Land Rover Classic Defender 90 comes to life in brick built format

The ultimate off-road adventure awaits master builders as LEGO reveals their latest LEGO Icons set with the Land Rover Classic Defender 90. Coming in at 2,336 pieces, LEGO brings car fans and Land Rover lovers together with this incredible detail and meticulous set. LEGO was sure to faithfully convey the original 1983 model to life in brick format and in great detail. Plenty of Land Rover functions are included as well, like a functioning steering, working suspension, and even a remarkably accurate interior. LEGO was sure even to add that extra level of car-loving customization with a nice variety of adventure accessories. Fans can top their Land Rover with a fire extinguisher, jerry cans, a working winch, mudguards, a toolbox, and even some traction plates. LEGO always does a fantastic job with their Icons sets, and this one comes in at $239.99. The Land Rover Classic Defender 90 is set for April 4, 2023, and collectors will be able to find it here.

Take LEGO Off-Road with the Land Rover Classic Defender 90

"Fuel your creativity with the LEGO® Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 (10317). This immersive building project for adults lets you build one of the most famous vehicles in off-road history before taking it for a spin. Staying true to the original 1983 model, this car collectible is sand green with a white roof, black wheel trims and a brown interior."

"It features functional steering, working suspension and a choice of 2 engines. Car-lovers can keep the basic vehicle as a Land Rover Estate or customize it for an epic off-road adventure using accessories such as a roll cage, fire extinguisher, roof rack, an engine snorkel and traction plates for crossing muddy terrain. As well as being the perfect gift for Land Rover fans and car collectors, this building set provides a rewarding project for adults who appreciate outstanding design."

Indulge your creativity – Build and display a LEGO® Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 (10317 ), an immersive project that lets adults create, customize and display their own collectible car

Authentic details – The model features functional steering, opening doors, working suspension and a hood that opens. Inside there are accurate interior details and a coffee cup for the driver

Ready for adventure – Customize this car collectible with off-road accessories including a roll cage, fire extinguisher, jerry cans, toolbox, working winch, mudguards and traction plates

Choose your drive – Build the car as a left-hand or right-hand drive vehicle. It comes with the choice of a diesel or a petrol engine, plus 3 different hood options

Gift for car fans – This building set makes a gift for car-lovers and collectors, as well as anyone who likes cool vehicles and display cars

Dimensions – The clean version of the model measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) long and 6 in. (16 cm) wide