LEGO Icons Reveals Modular Buildings Collection Shopping Street Set

A new LEGO Icons Modular Buildings Collection set has arrived as collectors can build and shop with the new Shopping Street set

Article Summary Discover the LEGO Icons Shopping Street set, a 3,456-piece modular addition with European-inspired design.

Features include a music shop, furniture store, detailed apartment, roof garden, and pigeon coop.

Set includes seven unique minifigures to populate your Shopping Street scene with lively characters.

Available January 4, 2026 for $249.99, with a limited-time Vintage Parade Car gift from the LEGO Store.

Enhance your LEGO City with the new Shopping Street set, which is a stunning new addition to the LEGO Icons Modular Buildings Collection. This set contains 3,456 pieces and recreates a charming European-style shopping district featuring two connected buildings, a central alleyway, and a small plaza. One of the buildings features a two-story music shop complete with instruments, while the other contains a furniture shop. There is also a fully furnished apartment above the shop that has a bathroom and living space.

This LEGO Icons set even went further by adding more details, such as a roof garden, pigeon coop, and interior decorations, that enhance the realism and charm of the set. Master Builders will also be greeted by seven minifigures to help populate the shops, apartment, and street with lively characters. Take things even a step further with the Vintage Parade Car set, which is a Gift to purchase with this set if acquired from January 1 to January 11. The LEGO Icons Shopping Street is priced at a substantial $249.99 and is expected to release on January 4, 2026. It can be viewed now on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Icons Modular Buildings Collection – Shopping Street

"Immerse yourself in a creative project with the LEGO® Icons Shopping Street miniature house building kit for adults (11371). Unwind as you craft this captivating addition to the LEGO Modular Buildings Collection. Inspired by historic European architecture, this richly detailed model features buildings with charming, angled walls, ornate facades, a central alleyway and a classic plaza."

"The 3-level building includes a 2-story music shop with marching-band instruments, and an adjacent furniture store complete with a counter, stools, table and workshop. The top floor is home to a furnished apartment with a bathroom, while a roof garden provides space for potted plants and a pigeon coop. Perfect for home office decor this model includes 7 minifigures and a modular design with easy access to the interior. This building set contains 3,456 pieces."

