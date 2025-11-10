Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged:

Carol Danvers Returns to Hasbro with Marvel Legends Warbird Reissue

New Marvel Legends reissues are on the way from Hasbro as they bring back rare and retailer exclusives to build up missed opportunities

Article Summary Hasbro reissues Marvel Legends Warbird, a former Target exclusive, for wider fan access in 2026.

Warbird features the updated female Marvel Legends body, two head sculpts, energy effects, and extra hands.

This celebrated 6-inch figure joins Silver Surfer Black and Power Princess in the returning lineup.

The Marvel Legends Warbird reissue is now a Fan Channel release at $27.99, not exclusive to Target.

Hasbro continues its collector-friendly initiative to reissue highly sought-after figures, and this time the spotlight shines on Warbird. The once Target-exclusive Marvel Legends release vanished from shelves almost immediately upon launch. She was initially part of the Marvel 85th Anniversary Collection in 2024, showing Carol Danvers in her striking black-and-gold costume. Previously priced at $24.99, this once-exclusive item soared past $70 after nearly selling out, but it is making a return.

Warbird is on the new female Marvel Legends body, which was one reason why she was highly sought after. She will be featured on the newer Legends packaging, along with two head sculpts, energy effects, and swappable hands. She will be released alongside the Silver Surfer Black, and Power Princess reissues. Hasbro is bringing Warbird back for a wider release at a new price point of $27.99. This will give collectors another chance to complete their Marvel 85th Anniversary lineup without breaking the bank. She will not be returning to Target, but instead, it will be a Fan Channel release on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with shipping scheduled for Spring 2026.

Marvel's Warbird Takes Flight with New Marvel Legends Exclusive

"After damaging her powers while saving Earth's sun, Carol Danvers joins a team of Avengers and takes on the codename of Warbird. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WARBIRD (85th ANNIVERSARY) figure. For the first time, fans can add Carol Danvers as Marvel's Warbird to their collection. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Avengers comics with her black Warbird-era costume from her time on the Avengers team."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available later this year exclusively at Target. Pre-order info coming soon!"

