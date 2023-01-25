LEGO Ideas Debuts Botanical Collection Dried Flower Centerpiece Set Forget real flowers, build your own with LEGO and their newest Icons set with this gorgeous constructible Friend Flower Centerpiece

One of the more interesting LEGO sets to really pop lately off has been the LEGO Botanical Collection construction sets. Forget buying real flowers when LEGO has beautifully crafted a series of intricate floral sets from tropical, forest, and garden designs. These sets quickly sell out, and we have seen plenty of different types of flowers and sets arrive. It looks like a new is on the horizon as LEGO Ideas has revealed their Dried Flower Centerpiece set. Coming in at 812 pieces, this set lets you have some fall deco to your house year-round. The centerpiece comes in at 3" tall, 16" long and 5" deep and features fall colors with a gerbera and rose as its focal point. The set even features a spot designs allowing for double the fun if needed or taking on the project all as one. The LEGO Botanical Collection Dried Flower Centerpiece is priced at $49.99. The set of expected to release on February 1, 2023, and fans will be able to snag up the set here.

Decorate Your House with LEGO Ideas Botanical Series

"Cultivate a piece of home decor that requires zero maintenance with this LEGO® Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece (10314). An immersive building project for adults, the set is bursting with vibrant blooms inspired by the colors of fall and includes a gerbera and rose as its focal point. Once it's complete, you can use it as a striking centerpiece or hang it as flower wall decor to create a floral display to cherish forever. The buildable model has a split design that allows 2 people to construct it at the same time, providing the perfect way to spend quality time with a friend or family member. Part of the revolutionary LEGO Botanical Collection for adults, this buildable model set includes several elements made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane."

Cultivate creativity – Create and display a LEGO® Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece (10314) with this mindful building project for adults

Inspired by fall – This flower gift building kit is full of vibrant blooms inspired by the colors of fall and features a gerbera and rose as its focal point

Build together – The model has a split design so 2 people can build together, providing an opportunity to relax and get creative with loved ones

Let your decor bloom – Once complete, the model can be used as a table centerpiece, hung on a wall or combined with one or more of the same set to create a large flower decor display

A gift for flower lovers – Florists and flower lovers can build a LEGO® Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

Dimensions – This product measures 3 in. (7 cm) high, 16 in. (40 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep