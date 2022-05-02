LEGO Reveals Marvel Studios Infinity Saga I Am Groot Building Set

Baby Groot is back from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as LEGO debuts their newest Marvel Studios set. Coming in at 476 pieces, this chaotic toddler is back at it with a very impressive 10" figure. Groot will feature a great set of articulation, allowing for easy posing and positioning. LEGO has even incredible one of Star Lord's signature cassette tapes to capture other elements of the Guardians franchise. This little guy is adorable and it will be a blast for Marvel fans to build him and create some new hijinks. The Marvel Studios GOTG2 I am Groot set from LEGO is priced at $54.99 and set to release in August 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more Infinity Saga sets heading our way.

"Put a movable model of Baby Groot from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the hands of kids aged 10 and up with LEGO® Marvel I am Groot (76217). Every fan of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will know the famous scene where Baby Groot dances. Now kids can recreate this scene and others with this detailed, movable recreation of the lovable and mischievous toddler. The buildable model is easy to position and pose, and there's even a pretend cassette tape included for make-believe music! In addition, the free LEGO Building Instructions app lets kids view, zoom and rotate the model as they build, providing an amazing sense of immersion and interaction during the construction process."

Movable Baby Groot – The LEGO® Marvel I am Groot (76217) build-and-play model is easy to position and pose

Iconic Marvel character – Kids build their own Baby Groot, from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The set also includes a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate

Recreate dance moves – The buildable model is easy to position and pose, and there's even a pretend cassette tape included for make-believe music

Gift for kids – A special birthday, holiday or any-day treat for kids aged 10 and up who are fans of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the supercute Baby Groot

Build, play and display – The highly posable model stands over 10.5 in. (26 cm) tall and comes with a cassette and a nameplate

Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: groot, lego, marvel