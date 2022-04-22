Captain Carter Wears Her Stealth Suit with New Marvel Gallery Statue

Captain Carter was easily one of the break-out characters from the hot animated Disney+ series, Marvel Studios What If…?. Her popularity has even grown in the past couple of months with her very own Marvel Comics mini-series and rumors of a Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness appearance. One of my favorite scenes featuring Captain Carter in What If…? was her arc showing her in the events of The Winter Soldier. She even got a new costume to fit the story, and this Stealth Suit is back as Diamond Select Toys reveals their newest Marvel Gallery Statue.

Coming in at 10" tall, Captain Carter is ready for action with this highly sculpted PVC statue. From Peggy Carter's new stealth suit to the nicely sculpted head sculpt, this statue captures the Sentinel of Liberty perfectly. Captain Carter will come in a windowed full-color box like their Marvel Gallery statues, and Diamond Select Toys really loaded these statues with detail for an excellent price. Coming in at $49.99, the Marvel What If…? Stealth Suit Captain Carter is up for pre-order here and can also be reserved at your local comic book store. I hope Diamond Select Toys can release more Marvel Studios What If…? statues in the future as that hit Disney+ series is loaded with endless possibilities.

"MARVEL GALLERY DISNEY+ CAPTAIN CARTER PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! The Sentinel of Liberty joins the Marvel Gallery line of dioramas! As seen in the very first episode of "Marvel's What If…?", Captain Peggy Carter charges into action in this all-new Gallery Diorama. Cast in high-quality PVC, this sculpture stands approximately 10 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed and sculpted by Paul Harding!"

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: $49.99