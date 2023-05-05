LEGO Reveals New Line of Construction Sets with LEGO DREAMZzz Imagination takes on the power of nightmares with the help of LEGO and their new show and sets for LEGO DREAMZzz

A brand new LEGO series has arrived, diving into the world of dreams with LEGO DREAMZzz. This new show is just starting to kick off and to celebrate, LEGO has unveiled a massive assortment of sets for fans to collect, build and fight nightmares. The whole show tackles the idea of sleep, and LEGO has even done some pretty remarkable research on the subject in regard to kid sleep training, which can be found here. Starting things off first, new starter sets featuring the series' main characters Izzie and Mateo are here. Each set is roughly 250 pieces, with one for Izzie and her bunny and Mateo and his robot. LEGO captures the magic of dreaming, creativity, and king the fight to nightmares in a fun way. LEGO DREAMZzz starts here for $19.99, with an August 1, 2023 release Izzie can be found here, and Mateo right here.

Enter the World of LEGO DREAMZzz with Izzie and Bunchu

"Let kids aged 7+ jump into the action of the dream world with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Izzie and Bunchu the Bunny (71453) building toy set. Based on an exciting storyline from the TV show, the set lets kids help main character Izzie create a large version of her favorite plushie to help rescue the stuffed animal, which has been kidnapped by a nightmare Grimspawn. The large living version of Bunchu has a fully articulated neck, arms and legs."

"When building it, kids can use their imaginations and follow story-led building instructions to choose between equipping it with roller skates and gloves or bee wings and a stinger. A detailed minifigure of Izzie helps bring the action to life. Izzie comes with accessories, including armor, a sword and an hourglass. Figures of the Grimspawn and a small Bunchu are also included so kids can recreate the entire story."

Mateo and Z-Blob the Robot Fight Nightmares

"Let kids aged 7+ lose themselves in the dream world with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Mateo and Z-Blob the Robot (71454) building toy set. Based on the action that takes place on the DREAMZzz TV show, this set lets kids transform Z-Blob into a sleek robot to help Mateo rescue Jayden, who's been kidnapped by a nightmare monster."

"The large Z-Blob robot has a fully articulated torso, arms and legs. Kids can use the included accessories to give Z-Blob hand and shoulder blasters or a jetpack and helmet, giving kids the opportunity to unleash their imaginations and double the fun play. The set includes detailed minifigures of Mateo and Jayden. Their accessories include a belt, pencil staff and hourglass, which are important to their characters in the TV show."