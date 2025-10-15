Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: back to the future, lego

LEGO Reveals New Speed Champions Back to the Future DeLorean

LEGO is racing on in with a brand new set of vehicle sets including the Time Machine from Back to the Future for Speed Champions

Article Summary LEGO unveils a Back to the Future DeLorean set for the Speed Champions line, packed with unique details.

The set includes 357 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly for maximum display fun.

Build both classic and flying DeLorean versions with iconic movie accessories like the flux capacitor.

The Back to the Future DeLorean is available for pre-order now, releasing January 1, 2026 for $27.99.

LEGO is bringing some time-traveling speed to their LEGO Speed Champions collection as they debut their latest ride. The time machine from Back to the Future is one of the most iconic inventions in film history. Created by the eccentric inventor Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, this machine is a DeLorean DMC-12 sports car, which was chosen for its sleek look and stainless steel body. It is powered by plutonium-fueled nuclear energy and uses a device called the flux capacitor to break space and time. To initiate time travel, the DeLorean must reach 88 miles per hour, at which point it vanishes in a flash of light and fire trails.

The marvel that is the Delorean is now returning to LEGO as they debut their latest Speed Champions set, adding another iconic ride to the series. This Back to the Future set comes in at 330 pieces and will measure 4.5" tall, 6.5" long, and 2.5" wide. LEGO minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly are also included, allowing collectors to display them in standard and hover modes with Mr. Fusion. The DeLorean will now join Lightning McQueen, Fast and the Furious, and James Bond in the Speed Champions line, with hopefully more iconic cars coming soon. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $27.99 with a January 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Speed Champions – Time Machine from Back to the Future

"LEGO® Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future (77256) model car kit lets kids ages 9 and up build, display and recreate action from the iconic movie franchise. This brick-built toy car includes many of the famous details from the model seen in the popular movies."

"Build this iconic car with a lightning rod and California license plate from the first movie before rebuilding it into its flying version from the second movie with Mr. Fusion, an orange license plate and sideways wheels. Both versions have rear air vents, a cockpit, the flux capacitor and time calculator. For added play value, the playset also comes with 2 minifigure characters from the movies: Doc Brown and Marty McFly to place inside the cockpit. Set contains 357 pieces."

