LEGO Reveals Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Mystery Minifigures

Let your Spider Sense tingle with LEGO’s newest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse drop with 12 blind box minifigures to collect

Minifigures feature detailed designs from the animated Spider-Verse movie and include fan favorites

Each blind box retails for $5, with singles and 6-Packs available for pre-order now online

Set releases in September 2025 and is compatible with new Spider-Man LEGO sets like Oscorp and the Daily Bugle

LEGO has just revealed new Spider-Man: Across the Spider‑Verse blind box minifigures that will have steps stepping back into the multiverse. You can discover 12 beloved Spider‑champions as seen in the film, all featuring their Sony Pictures animated designs. Fan favorites like Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099 are all featured, along with some surprising web-slingers from all over. This will include:

Miles Morales (Spider‑Man) – Ultimate Fallout #4 (2011)

Miguel O'Hara (Spider‑Man 2099) – Spider‑Man 2099 #1 (1992)

Gwen Stacy (Spider‑Gwen or Ghost‑Spider) – Edge of Spider‑Verse #2 (2014)

Hobie Brown (Spider‑Punk) – The Amazing Spider‑Man #10 (2015)

Pavitr Prabhakar (Spider‑Man India) – Spider‑Man: India #1 (2004)

Charlotte Webber (Sun‑Spider) – Spider‑Verse Vol. 3 #6 (2019)

Margo Kess (Spider-Byte)

Patrick O'Hara (Web-Slinger) with Horse

Peter B. Parker with Mayday Parker

Cyborg Spider-Woman

Werewolf Spider-Man

Miles G. Morales (Prowler)

With detailed designs inspired by their movie looks, these minifigures also feature new details, accessories, and looks not released before. Whether you're a LEGO lover, Marvel collector, or Spider-Verse superfan, these figures are a web-slinging must-have! They will work with LEGO's Daily Bugle or any of the new Spider-Man themed sets that are hitting stores this month, like Oscorp and Peter Parker's Apartment. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minifigure Blind Boxes are sold as singles and 6-Packs online at $5 each. Pre-orders are live for bundles on LEGO right now, with each spider hero set to swing into action in September 2025.

LEGO Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Blind Box

"Marvel Super Hero and Spider-Man fans aged 5 plus can play out adventures with 1 of 12 buildable Super Hero toy figures in each LEGO® Minifigures (71050) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse mystery box. These buildable Marvel toys can be added to a collection, displayed or used to play out Super Hero stories. All 12 buildable LEGO Marvel toy minifigures are ready for kids to play with, and each comes in a sealed mystery box with at least 1 accessory and a collector's information leaflet."

"There is 1 surprise collectible Spider-Man toy construction minifigure in each box and a total of 12 to collect: Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Gwen Stacy/Spider Gwen, Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, Miles G. Morales/Prowler, Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man & May "Mayday" Parker, Margo Kess/Spider-Byte, Peter Parker/Werewolf Spider-Man, Patrick O'Hara/Web-Slinger, Petra Parker/Cyborg Spider-Woman and Charlotte Webber/Sun-Spider."

