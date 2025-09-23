Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp – Help Arrives from the Spider-Verse

Swing into action with Spider-Man and LEGO as they take on a new build as we construct the infamous Oscorp Building

Article Summary LEGO unveils an Oscorp Building set featuring Spider-Man, Green Goblin, and Spider-Verse heroes

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy join the Spider-Man action with detailed minifigures and unique gear

Spider-Gwen’s Earth-65 origin and Miles Morales’ Ultimate Universe story expand the Spider-Verse

Build Spider-Gwen’s apartment, Spider-Bike, and more for endless adventures with classic Marvel icons

There is a new Green Goblin in town, and it looks like Spider-Man is going to need some help this time. LEGO has crafted up a new Oscorp set that comes in at 808 pieces and features 8 Marvel minifigures, including a nice set of spider heroes. Both Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man, and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, are swinging in from their realities to assist. Miles Morales debuted in Ultimate Fallout #4 (2011) and was born from the ashes of Peter Parker's death in the Ultimate Universe. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, Miles became a newer, more diverse version of the iconic wall crawler. Struggling to balance life as a black-Hispanic teen with newfound powers, Miles exceeded all expectations and even crossed over into the main Marvel 616 Universe after Secret Wars (2015).

Meanwhile, Gwen Stacy, originally Pete Parker's doomed love, gained her own spider powers in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 (2014), created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez. As Spider-Woman, or as the comic title states, Spider-Gwen, she comes from Earth-65, and grapples with guilt over her Peter Parker's death. Unlike the other spiders out there, she is pursued by the police as a vigilante due to her "crimes", while still trying to save the city she loves. As time goes on, even Spider-Gwen finds her way into the main Marvel 616 Universe, making this LEGO crossover more possible than ever before. Both characters represent fresh voices in the Spider-Verse and they easily symbolize Spider-Man's adaptability with reimagining tradition for new generations, while LEGO nicely captured.

Miles is a small part of this set, and he is back in his odd hooded design, which really pulls away from his sleek black and red spider-suit. Fans do get to build him a spider-bike as he races through a stoplight, while Spider-Gwen gets her own apartment. Even spiders from other realities need somewhere to relax, and Gwen's apartment features a painting of Miles, a LEGO design for Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1. The set even features a lever to allow her to gain access to the roof if she needs to spring into web-swinging action or has a visit from Miles. This simple set surely can expand your Spider-Man LEGO roster, even if these are the more common minifigures featured, so get one while you can online. Stay tuned as we start off the ground floor of Oscorp and introduce a new webslinging hero with Spider-Woman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!