Captain America Sam Wilson Arrive with New Iron Studios 1:4 Statue

There is a new Captain America in tow as Sam Wilson dons the red, white, and blue in The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Iron Studios is bringing Marvel's newest hero into the spotlight with an incredible 1:4 scale statue. Three versions of the statue will be offered, with collectors getting the ability to choose Cap with wings open, wings closed, or the complete version. Standing 32.8" tall, Captain America's suit is faithfully recreated from the hit Disney+ series with beautiful attention to detail. The hand-painted statue captures the magic of a new generation of superheroes and will be an excellent addition to your MCU collection. I do appreciate the swappable wings giving collectors a nice choice to display Sam Wilson in which both poses are very well sculpted. The Captain America Sam Wilson The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Legacy Replica 1:4 statue from Iron Studios are priced at $1,330 for Complete or $1,220 for Closed or Open Wings. Set to release in Q4 of 2022, and pre-orders with payment plans are also offered here.

"He is holding the legendary shield, the symbol of his friend, partner, and ally in Earth's greatest group of heroes, the Avengers. Even without the physical enhancements of the super serum which his predecessor received, he was chosen by Steve Rogers to continue his legacy because, in his own words, his greatest power is to believe that he can always do something better. In his new outfit, with stars and stripes, with the colors of the flag of the nation he represents, he stares at his target through translucent red lenses. He prepares to take flight with his powerful metallic wings on a base that resembles the eaves of a building. Iron Studios presents this imposing new statue, "Captain America Sam Wilson – Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Legacy Replica 1:4", Marvel's new sentinel of liberty."

"In the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by Disney+ after a lot of reluctance, Sam decides to assume the post of the new Captain America. With his winged jetpack, Falcon EXO-7, Wilson is capable of flying at high speed, with an enhanced degree of maneuverability and agility, similar to a bird of prey. His EXO-7 combat goggles, updated by the Wakandan Design Group, allow him to view multiple spectra, see distant or small objects to be seen with the naked eye, heat signatures as well as footprints. An expert fighter and strategist, he trained hard to use the indestructible shield, like Rogers, and combined with his flying skills, made him a formidable fighter."

"Sam Wilson will again be the protagonist of Captain America's fourth solo film. We can expect to see the hero facing new adventures. Collectors and fans can now pre-order this fantastic statue, which will also feature a pair of interchangeable open wings. One more statue added to the collection of great figures from the Legacy Replica 1:4 line from Iron Studios."