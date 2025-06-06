Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, one piece

LEGO Unveils Netflix One Piece The Baratie Floating Restaurant Set

Get ready to set sail and become the number one pirate with LEGO as they debut the arrival of One Piece from the Netflix series

Article Summary LEGO debuts its first One Piece set featuring the iconic Baratie Floating Restaurant from the Netflix series.

The detailed set includes 3,402 pieces and ten minifigures like Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and fan-favorite villains.

Features authentic rooms such as the kitchen, dining area, treasure room, and Zeff’s private quarters for fans to build.

Priced at $329.99, LEGO One Piece Baratie is available to pre-order now, with a release date of August 1, 2025.

LEGO has truly outdone itself this time as it brings a legendary manga series to life with One Piece. Coming to life from the Netflix live-action, the world of Monkey D. Luffy is coming to life in glorious brick form. A nice variety of sets is coming, including Baratie, the unique floating restaurant owned by the flamboyant and fearless Zeff. Serving as a culinary haven in the East Blue, this legendary One Piece location is known for fine food and deadly chefs. It's here that the Straw Hats meet Sanji, but now fans can build the iconic location and then some with this massive 3,402-piece set. Measuring 21.5" tall, 14" high, and 10.5" deep, collectors can fully immerse themselves in One Piece with LEGO.

A total of ten miniatures are featured here with Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, along with some villains of the story, with Zeff, Garp, Helmeppo, Koby, and Mihawk. This restaurant is loaded with a kitchen, dining area, treasure room, Zeff's quarters, and much more. The world of One Piece is nicely captured here, and the Baratie Floating Restaurant is priced at $329.99. Pre-orders are already live through LEGO with a August 1, 2025 release date.

LEGO One Piece – The Baratie Floating Restaurant

"LEGO® ONE PIECE The Baratie Floating Restaurant (75640) re-creates the iconic setting of many ONE PIECE adventures. A great gift for adult fans of the ONE PIECE Netflix live action show, the model is packed with authentic details and an iconic cast of minifigures from the show."

"This impressive ship-shaped display piece contains many accessible rooms within its interior, including kitchen and dining areas, Zeff's quarters and the treasure room. Classic scenes can be reproduced with the 10 LEGO minifigures: Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Zeff, Garp, Helmeppo, Koby and Mihawk. This kit also contains authentic accessories, including 5 'Wanted' posters. The LEGO Builder app lets users zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track progress as they build. Contains 3,402 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!