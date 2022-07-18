LEGO Unveils New Remote Controlled Freight Train Set

Your LEGO City is about to get a helpful upgrade getting your mini-figures across the city and in style. A brand new LEGO Powered Up train set has arrived with the 1,153-piece Freight Train! Your LEGO City will now have a new remote-controlled train that features authentic details and comes with 33 track pieces. A total of mini-figures are also included with workers and citizens who are dealing directly with ongoing cargo. The Freight Train comes in at 35.5" long, and included a flatcar for two cargo containers, an auto carrier (with two included cars), an open wagon, and added Reach Stacker to assist with cargo. This is one fun set, and the added LEGO Powered Up tech will make this train set come to life like never before. Whether you are a train collector or need to upgrade your LEGO City, this is the set for you; it is priced at $189.99. Pre-orders are not live until August 1, 2022, and fans will be able to find it here when live.

"Here's an epic gift for kids and train enthusiasts! This remote-controlled LEGO® City Freight Train (60336) is loaded with authentic features and functions and includes a locomotive with LEGO Powered Up technology, a flatcar with 2 containers, an open wagon, a double deck auto carrier and 33 track pieces. Add the reach stacker, 2 toy EVs, cargo and 6 minifigures for endless train-themed adventures."

"This amazing buildable toy train set comes with an easy-to-follow building guide for each model for ages 7+. Kids can choose to build independently or join friends and family members for an awesome group build-and-play experience. LEGO City playsets take kids to the heart of the action with realistic vehicles, feature-rich structures and inspiring characters. Kids learn about the world around them as they play out stories and scenarios that depict life in a fun and exciting way."

