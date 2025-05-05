Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Unveils New Spider-Man Set with Peter Parker's Apartment

It read to build some new and sensation Spider-Man set from LEGO including a inside look at Peter Parkers Apartment

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new 394-piece Spider-Man set featuring Peter Parker’s detailed apartment playset.

Includes four LEGO minifigures: Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson, Anti-Venom, and Hobgoblin with glider.

Apartment features a kitchen, a flip-up bed, and a study complete with a camera and microscope.

Connects with other Spider-Man LEGO sets for expanded play; priced at $54.99 and releases August 2025.

Get ready to thwip into action as LEGO has unveiled a new selection of Spider-Man themed sets that are on the way. One of which is a visit to Peter Parker's apartment, which seems to be under attack by not one but two iconic villains. Coming in at 394 pieces, this set will stand 6" tall and 5" wide, and will feature LEGO minifigures for Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson, Anti-Venom, and Hobgoblin. As for the apartment itself, the first floor will feature a kitchen to help create wheat cakes from scratch. The second level is the bedroom and study, which does have a flip-up bed, a desk with his camera, and a microscope.

It is up to Mary Jane with her new spider robot and Spider-Man to take down this deadly duo, with Hobgoblin getting his glider and bombs. This is a fun set that will enhance any LEGO Spidey display and can combine with the upcoming Oscorp set or the previous Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot set. Pre-orders are already live for Peter Parker's apartment, which is priced at $54.99 and set for an August 2025 release.

LEGO Spider-Man – Peter Parker's Apartment

Peter Parker's Apartment (76317) is a high-quality LEGO® ǀ Marvel Spider-Man collectible for fans of buildable toys, Super Hero minifigures and explosive action. The buildable set contains 4 minifigures: Hobgoblin on his glider with pumpkin bombs; Spider-Man and Anti-Venom blasting webs; and Mary Jane with a jointed spider robot. A giant, flexible web attached to the building can trap a minifigure. In the apartment's first floor is a kitchen."

"The upper level has a study and bedroom containing a flip-up bed, desk, computer, camera and a microscope. A push-button function makes part of the building collapse. Kids can connect this build-and-play set to Spider-Man vs. Oscorp (76324) and stack it on top of Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot (76311) for an even bigger play experience. Contains 394 pieces."

