LEGO Wakanda Forever Namor Set Teases New Black Panther? (Spoilers)

If you have clicked this far, then you are looking for some juicy details for Wakanda Forever. The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has not even been out for a week, and we are already getting collectible spoilers. Hasbro already dished out a whole wave of Marvel Legends figures, and now it's LEGO's turn. Some new construction sets have arrived for the upcoming MCU film starting with King Namor's Throne Room. Namor is making his live-action appearance in this film, and his throne room comes to life with 355 pieces. While we could talk about his sweet Megalodon jaw throne, it is all about the included Black Panther mini-figures.

Three figures are included with the Wakanda Forever set with new reveals of Namor, Attuna, and Shuri. Shuri is seemly wearing a Black Panther costume, and based on the teaser, it seems to be the same one. Elements of black, silver, and gold are showcased here, almost confirming that T'Challa's sister is taking up the mantle next. Many fans are already guessing this is the case, as something similar happened in Marvel Comics. Will Black Panther and Namor team up to take down Attuna? Will Namor be the main big bad? What other Fantastic Four elements will be included? All of these and more will be answered when Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022. The King Namor set is priced at $34.99, and pre-orders are set to go live here on October 1, 2022.

"Imaginative underwater action awaits young Super Heroes aged 7 and up in the LEGO® Marvel King Namor's Throne Room (76213) set. The sleek and stylish recreation of the Skirmisher submarine from Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features stud shooters that kids can fire as they battle the villain Attuma. At the end of the sub's journey, they'll discover the Temple of King Namor and the King's seaweed-decorated throne room. When this mission is over, kids return to the submarine and set off on the next of many more underwater adventures. The set includes 3 minifigures – Shuri, Attuma and King Namor – along with their cool weapons and accessories."

Black Panther submarine – LEGO® Marvel King Namor's Throne Room (76213) takes Black Panther fans' imaginations on an underwater adventure

Marvel characters – Includes Shuri, Attuma and King Namor minifigures. The buildable submarine and throne room also includes seaweed and fish accessories

Many ways to play – This 2-part set offers diverse play possibilities as kids explore endless adventures at the temple and aboard the submarine

Gift for Marvel fans – A birthday or holiday gift for young Super Heroes aged 7 and up

Portable play – This submarine measures over 1 in. (4 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 1 in. (4 cm) wide, making it easy for kids to take the play wherever they go