Build the Power of John Deere with the LEGO Technic 948L-II Skidder One of John Deere’s biggest machines has arrived in LEGO form as they have unveiled their new buildable 948L-II Skidder

Get ready to add some power to your growing LEGO farm as a new John Deere set has arrived. That is right, LEGO and John Deere are teaming up once again with a brand new LEGO Technic set coming in at 1,492 pieces. A replica of one of Deere's biggest machines is coming to life, with the 948L-II Skidder that measures 8" tall, 21" long, and 7.5" wide. LEGO was sure to also pack in plenty of features as well like authentic steering and a working engine. Master builders and farmers will also be able to operate its claw with its three different actions. Save some money on the real John Deere 948L-II Skidder and snag up this beauty for only $199.99. The Skidder is set to arrive in August 2023, and fans will be able to snag one up right here.

The Power of John Deere in the Palm of Your Hands

"Give John Deere fans an experience to remember as they recreate all the details of one of the iconic manufacturer's biggest machines. Kids aged 11+ with a passion for engineering and agriculture will love exploring all the features packed into this LEGO® Technic™ John Deere 948L-II Skidder building kit. Authentic functions include steering, 4-wheel drive and a working engine. There's also a range of pneumatic functions – just like on the real skidder – that operate the claw with its 3 different actions, the blade and the rotating seat."