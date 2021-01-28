Letterkenny Merchandise License Obtained by Funko and Others

Letterkenny fans are in for a real treat as the L.A. and Toronto based producer New Metric Media has gained new license deals. This license deal has allowed a new assortment of collectibles and apparel to be produced based on the hit series. Staring off the licensees includes High Roller Games who will produce puzzles, board games, and card games for fans. Ripple Junction also obtained rights allowing them to produce accessories and Letterkenny apparel, which fans have been craving. Lastly, one of the biggest licensees is Funko, who has obtained the right to produce figures of the hit series.

Letterkenny is an absolutely hilarious comedy show that is packed with an amazing cast of characters. Funko is the perfect company to really give fans some fun and unique collectibles. There are so many characters who deserve their own Pop, and of course, you have to start with the highlighted character with Wayne, Katy, Darry, and Squirrely Dan. Then it would be amazing to see some more exploration of the series with other beloved Letterkenny members like Reilly, Jonesy, Stewart, Roald, The McMurray's, Gail, and even Pastor Glen. I can not wait to see how Funko will handle the acquired license and what their first wave of Pops will be for the series.

For fans who want to dive right into the Letterkenny collecting game now, then Letterkenny.tv has you covered. They already offer a nice variety of accessories, from pint glasses and mugs to apparel and koozies. They even have the fiction beer Puppers Premium Lager which our Canadian collectors and fans can order on their site. I would imagine their online store will sell some of the upcoming products as well, and if they can secure some autographed Pops in the future, they will be hot-ticket items. The rise and love for Letterkenny are high right now, and bringing fans Pops of their favorite character will be an instant sell that we can not wait to see.