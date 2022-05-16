First Marvel Studios Ms. Marvel Collectible Arrives with Disney

Ms. Marvel premieres next month, giving Marvel fans their next superhero origin story through Disney+. With the show not far away, it is that time when we will start to see collectibles for the series. It looks like shopDisney is being other companies to the punch with a special collaboration with Marvel Studios. Kamala Khan comes to life with her very own doll in preparation for the TV series that stands at 12" tall. Ms. Marvel will feature rooted hair, will be fully posable, and will feature her new Disney+ superhero outfit.

Not much is known about the new Ms. Marvel series besides the fact she is getting different powers. Compared to her Marvel Comics counterpart, the Inhuman factor has been removed and gets a more cosmic power set. Disney did include this in their special edition doll with a translucent purple gauntlet that, hopefully, we will find out more about it next month. This Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel Special Edition Doll is a fin collectible for kids and adults, and I am sure we will see much more in the coming weeks. The Ms. Marvel Special Edition Doll is priced at $49.99 and is up for purchase right now and here.

"In collaboration with Marvel Studios, The Disney Store is proud to introduce the Marvel special edition action dolls. This exclusive series captures our super heroes in incredible detail. This Ms. Marvel doll features the young teenager Kamala Khan from Jersey City who finds herself in possession of special powers and a super hero identity in the Marvel Studios series."

Magic in the details

Special Edition

Jacket with fabric pin

Shirt with faux metal cuff

Belt with spray deco

Translucent purple gauntlet

Pants with spray deco

Molded shoes with spray deco

Rooted hair

Fully poseable

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

Plastic / polyester

Packaging: 12 1/8" H x 5 9/10" W x 4 1/2" D

Imported