McFarlaneToysStore Debuts Exclusive Classic Doomguy Figure

Doomguy is back as McFarlane Toys announces their very own exclusive DOOM Eternal figure. That is right; we are jumping back to 1993 as the classic Doomguy skin returns. Releasing exclusively through the McFarlaneToysStore, Doomguy is back with McFarlane Toys newest DOOM Eternal 7" figure. DOOM revolutionizing the first-person shooter genre and this skin is just iconic and was a necessary addition to the customizing skins in the Eternal game. This was one of the easier skins to get as players just had to use two sentinel batteries at the Fortress of Doom to unlock. This figure comes to life right off your screen with bright green color, ripped muscle sculpt, and he is placed in a window packaged box. Doomguy will feature 22 points of articulation, as well as come with Supershotgun, Extended Arm Blade, and display base. The Doom Slayer Classic (Doomguy) McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive is priced at $19.99. He is set to ship in July, and preorders are already live and located here.

"Doom Slayer (Classic Doomguy Skin) – Since the beginning, the DOOM Slayer has been a force to be reckoned with, unflinching in his mission to eradicate the demonic horde. In DOOM Eternal the Slayer is faster and deadlier than ever. Protected by his iconic armor and armed with a devastating arsenal of weapons and abilities, the Slayer is primed to wage his eternal war against Hell."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the legendary DOOM Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Features DOOM Slayer in his Classic Doomguy Skin

Figure comes with a base, the Supershotgun and Extended Arm Blade

Figure showcased in DOOM themed window box packaging