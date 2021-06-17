Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko

Last year, Letterkenny fans found out that Funko was one of the companies who gained the rights to merchandise distribution for the hit sit-com series. Today, dreams do come true as they fully reveal their first wave of Letterkenny Pop Vinyls. The four main cast members are arriving first with Wayne, Katy, Squirrely Dan, and Darry. Each character comes to life right out of the screen with the iconic look that fans will want to display on their shelves. This is one of those times that really shows how Funko shines, as these are perfect collectibles for any fan out there, whether you're a fan of the Pop designs or not. These figures will also be the only collectibles for Letterkenny out there, almost dominating the market for dedicated fans.

As seen above, Wayne will even come with a Pop Buddy, with his dog Gus joining in on the action. To make things even better, each figure is sculpted with a nice cold Puppers brew in their hand, matching the show's legendary drink. Oddly enough, these Letterkenny Pops are set to release first with GameStop stores with pre-orders already live and can be found here. Pre-orders will open at other retailers later this year, so be on the lookout for those dropping later this year. I can imagine that this is not the only wave of Letterkenny Pops that we will see, depending on if these Pops fly off the shelves. A couple of characters that deserve Pops in the next wave should be Reilly, Jonesy, Stewart, Coach, McMurray, maybe even throw in a Chase or two. With this massive love for Letterkenny, these Pops will definitely be a huge hit, so be sure not to sleep on these figures and pre-order yours before it is too late.

