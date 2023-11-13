Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

TMNT's Krang Gets a Masters of the Universe Upgrade with Mattel

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Mattel merges TMNT with Masters of the Universe in epic crossover toy line.

Krang gets a menacing Eternian upgrade with a new Orc-bodied action figure.

Exciting designs and accessories included, with figures set to launch in Q1 2024.

Celebrate TMNT's 40th anniversary with the Turtles of Grayskull series.

Get ready for a world of epic proportions as Mattel has debuted a closer look at their new Turtles of Grayskull crossover. This series will bring two iconic toy franchises together with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Masters of the Universe. We have been slowly seeing some of the new heroes and villains coming to life from the new line. It looks like Masters of the Universe characters are getting some TMNT elements, while the heroes and villains of the turtles are embracing Eternia. Krang is another deadly villain who has adapted his Andorra Body to the Masters of the Universe world with a sleek new figure. Getting a new Orc body, the Krang is ready to suit up and will feature an attachable Krang container. The Android will have an axe accessory as well as a ball and chain swappable hand. The Masters of the Universe will want to be wary of this upgrade, and the TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull are set to arrive in Q1 2024. Pre-orders are not live, but all things Mattel can be found here in the meantime.

Krang Android Has Arrived in Eternia from Mattel

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

