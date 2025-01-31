Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, hulk, marvel

Life-Size $22,000 Red Hulk Statue Up for Purchase from Beast Kingdom

The Red Hulk is ready to come home as Beast Kingdom reveals a new Life-Size Captain America: Brave New World statue

Article Summary Bring home a life-size Red Hulk statue from Beast Kingdom for $22,649.99.

Marvel's Red Hulk debuts in Captain America: Brave New World in 2025.

The 7-foot statue features hyper-muscular physique, red skin, and dynamic stance.

Pre-orders are open for serious collectors; contact Beast Kingdom today!

Beast Kingdom is hulking out in style as they get collectors and storefronts ready for Captain America: Brave New World. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a brand new character, Red Hulk, who is making a smashing debut. The Red Hulk made his debut in Marvel Comics with Hulk #1 (2008), created by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Ed McGuinness. Unlike the original Hulk, who was Bruce Banner, this monster was General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, the longtime nemesis of Bruce Banner. When enraged, he creates intense heat, and now he is making his big screen debut in Brave New World. It looks like collectors can also bring home their very own Hulk as Beast Kingdom debuts a life-size Red Hulk statue. Coming in at a whopping $22,649.99, this monster will stand over 7 feet tall, showing its massive muscles, red skin, and mad expression. It was crafted with advanced 3D technology to truly bring him to life in an incredible way. This Red Hulk statue is not for the faint of heart, and serious collectors can contact Beast Kingdom to get one today!

Captain America: Brave New World – Red Hulk Life-Size Statue

"The brand-new Marvel film "Captain America: Brave New World" is set to hit the big screen in early 2025. Beast Kingdom, known for its craftsmanship and advanced 3D sculpting technology, proudly presents the debut of Red Hulk as seen in the film."

"The statue showcases Red Hulk's exaggerated, hyper-muscular physique through precise sculpting techniques, with continuous fine-tuning to ensure his battle stance accurately reflects realistic human dynamics. Combined with his signature fiery skin and an imposing height of 230 cm, the statue radiates an overwhelming sense of near-invincibility, making Hulk a truly awe-inspiring presence from any distance!"

▪︎ Highly detailed recreation of Red Hulk as seen in the movie

▪︎ 1:1 life-size statue

▪︎ Ultra-realistic 3D sculpting and paint application techniques

Pre-order now ~2025/02/27

Shipping: *Handmade products are shipped based on order time

