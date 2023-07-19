Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Limited 4,010 Piece DC Comics Superboy-Prime Revealed by McFarlane

Step into the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back once again with even more DC Comics 7” scale action figures

A new limited editor DC Multiverse figure is on the way as DC Comics Superboy-Prime has returned. Flying on with a new Patina deco, this alternate reality Superman will be limited to only 4,010 pieces. No accessories are included with him, but he will come with a Superman themed bases as well as a card with a cardholder. The new chocolate patina Superboy-Prime is ready for action and will be a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive. Priced at $29.99, DC Comics fan will be able to bring him home this August right here. Be sure to check out some of the other limited edition DC Multiverse releases like the McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Patina Superman Unleashed found here.

Superboy-Prime Returns to McFarlane Toys

"An alternate reality version of Superman, Superboy-Prime comes from an Earth where the DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains were fictional characters, until the day his powers were activated and he became his world's sole superhuman. But after his planet was destroyed in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, he became unhinged over time and eventually clashed with the Super Heroes of the main DC universe in the Infinite Crisis event."

"Ultimately, Superboy-Prime was defeated and imprisoned in the Source Wall, the barrier that surrounds the universe, only to break free when it was destroyed years later. However, when another crisis threatened all of reality, Superboy-Prime proved himself a hero once again and helped save the DC Multiverse."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Superboy-Prime is featured in an exclusive patina paint armor.

Includes logo card stand and base.

Featured in an exclusive designer box.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!