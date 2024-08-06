Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, star tours, star wars

Limited Edition Star Wars Starspeeder 3000 Vehicle Arrives for D23

Disney is getting ready for D23 with some brand new Star Wars exclusives for the convention that will also be getting an online release

Article Summary Grab the limited edition Starspeeder 3000 vehicle, complete with lights, sounds, and character voice lines from Star Tours.

Exclusive D23 release starting 8/9, followed by an online release on 8/12 at shopDisney for $300, limited to 3,000 pieces.

Includes RX-24 and R2-D2 figures, perfect for collectors and fans of the iconic Disney Parks attraction.

Don’t miss other Star Wars must-haves at D23 Marketplace or DisneyStore.com/D23Event2024 on August 12.

The StarSpeeder 3000 is an iconic vehicle from the Disney Parks' beloved Star Wars Star Tours attraction. Launched in 1987 at Disneyland and later introduced to other Disney parks worldwide, Star Tours offers guests an exhilarating virtual journey through the Star Wars universe. The StarSpeeder 3000 is a motion simulator ride that was designed as a space tourism experience, allowing passengers to embark on a thrilling adventure with C-3PO and R2-D2. Taking on the vast Star Wars galaxy from traveling to iconic planets from the franchise and even facing some unexpected encounters. Over the years, Star Tours has undergone several updates, especially for Star Wars Galaxys Edge with the arrival of RX-24.

It now appears that fans can now bring home the StarSpeeder 3000 home as it arrives as a limited edition vehicle for D23. This beauty will be limited to only 3,000 pieces with lights and sound capabilities from the attraction and voice lines for Captain RX-24. Cardback Droid Factory figures for RX-24 and R2-D2 will also be included with 3.75" Star Wars figure pairing well to ride inside. The Star Wars StarSpeeder 300 will be priced at $300, it will be exclusive to D23 starting 8/9 and then offered online on 8/12 at shopDisney.

Star Wars – Star Tours Starspeeder 3000 Comes to Life

"Ready to uncover your next Disney obsession? Today, we're thrilled to unveil a first look at some of the collections and must-have items awaiting event attendees this year at the D23 Marketplace, located within the World of Disney: The Product Experience in Anaheim Convention Center North Level 200!"

"Keep an eye out for other Star Wars must-haves such as the limited-edition Starspeeder 3000, a Star Tours vehicle replica complete with original attraction footage, and the Sorcerer Droid and Captain Rex Droid Talking Action Figures. Can't make it to the D23 Marketplace? Not to worry! Many of the products mentioned below (while supplies last) will be online Monday, August 12 at 8 AM PT on DisneyStore.com at DisneyStore.com/D23Event2024."

