Loki and Iron Man Get Super-Sized Cosbaby's from Hot Toys

Hot Toys continues with its Cosbaby figure line into the world of Marvel. Two new figures have been announced and they are getting a super-sized treatment. Coming up first is Undead Iron Man from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Mysterio's illusions have tainted the mind of Spider-Man and he sees the one thing that haunts him the most, Iron Man. The death of Iron Man was traumatic but the design has inspired many collectibles including this Cosbaby. Standing 11" tall, Iron Man is back from the grave and will feature an included backdrop as well as a light-up function. LEDs are placed in the eyes and the chance to give that classic Iron Man feel but haunted by the skeleton under the mask. We then have Loki from The Avengers who will also stand at roughly 11 inches tall. The Thor villain is shown with the Cosmic Cube in hand and his fully armored outfit. Both figures are massive compared to the original counterparts will be a great addition to any Marvel fans collection.

The Cosbaby Hot Toys Figure line is wildly popular thus the continuation of these bobble style figures. These supersize figures will give fans that iconic Cosbaby style but with enhanced features due to the size that will please many fans. Iron Man and Loki are ready to join your growing collection and fans will be able to find them located here when live. Prices are release dates were not revealed so keep your eye out outside of collectibles where you can find other Hot Toys collectibles.

"One of the most memorable and visually arresting scenes from Spider-Man: Far From Home is the manufactured illusions that Mysterio uses to disorient our neighborhood Spider-Man. Recreated based on the haunting imagery from Mysterio's tricky hallucinations, Hot Toys is excited to share with fans the Mysterio's Iron Man Illusion as a super-sized Cosbaby available only in selected markets. Mysterio's Iron Man Illusion Cosbaby captures a zombified Iron Man with a heavily damaged helmet head partially exposing the skull. Features LED light-up design on eyes, arc reactor, and palm. Collectible measures approximately 28cm in height with bobble-head function."

"The Avengers used the quantum realm to time travel back to their pasts trying to gather the Infinity Stones before warlord Thanos could. However, Tony Stark and Scott Lang's planned diversion has failed, and Loki has absconded with the Tesseract! Based on Avengers: Endgame, Hot Toys is delighted to bring back one of the most popular villains as a super-sized Cosbaby to expand on your Marvel collection. The oversized Cosbaby has fatefully captured Loki the trickster god in his signature outfit and expression. Drawing attention to the glorious, horned helmet, the enchanted scepter and the Tesseract. Collectible measures approximately 28.5cm tall with bobble-head function. Available only in selected markets."