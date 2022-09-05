Lord of the Rings Legolas and Gimli Come to Build-A-Bear Workshop

Lord of the Rings fever is back as Amazon Prime kicked off its new television series with Rings of Power. Fans will get to witness the rise of the Sauron as well as the creation of the mythical rings. Build-A-Bear is celebrating the arrival of this series in its own way as they expand their Lord of the Rings stuffed bear collection. Gandalf and Frodo have already been released, but now the fellowship grows with this debut of Legolas and Gimli! That is right, Elf and Dwarf unite once again with adorable bears that feature their clothing design right from the film. Two versions will be offered with, standard and deluxe, with the deluxe featuring voice boxes with five iconic quotes from Lord of the Rings. These soft, cute, and incredible bears come to us right from Middle-Earth and are priced at $58 or $66, depending on which version you choose. All of the Build-A-Bear Workshop Lord of the Rings Bears are located in The Bear online right here. To Mordor!

"The legendary Legolas was an instrumental member of the Fellowship of the Ring, and now you can bring home this beloved character for your collection. Lord of the Rings Bear is dressed just like the brave Elf in its four-piece costume. Plus, this Legolas plush features the Elf's 5-in-1 phrases on a sound chip. Just press his paw to hear his memorable sayings from the film! Your bear can transform into Middle-earth's most legendary Elf with this four-piece Legolas costume! It includes Legolas's hooded cloak and pants, a plush longbow and a wig featuring Legolas's unmistakable Elvish hair."

"The Dwarf warrior Gimli was an instrumental member of the Fellowship of the Ring, and now you can bring home this beloved character for your collection. Lord of the Rings Bear is dressed just like the brave Dwarf in its four-piece costume. Plus, this Gimli doll features the Dwarf's 5-in-1 phrases on a sound chip. Just press his paw to hear his memorable sayings from the film! Your bear can transform into Middle-earth's bravest Dwarf with this four-piece Gimli costume! It includes Gimli's tunic and pants, a plush axe and a plush helmet with Gimli's famously fuzzy beard attached."