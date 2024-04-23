Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mondo

Break the Bat with Mondo's New Batman: The Animated Series Figure

Gotham City is in trouble now as Bane has returned as Mondo has unenvied their latest 1/6 scale Batman: The Animated Series figure

Article Summary Mondo unveils a new 1/6 scale Bane figure from Batman: The Animated Series.

The figure features three head sculpts, swappable hands, and iconic accessories.

Standard and Timed Editions available, with exclusive items in the Timed version.

Pre-orders start today for a September 2024 release, starting at $220.

Prepare the venom as Mondo is back with a brand new 1/6 scale Batman: The Animated Series figure. It is time to break the bat as Bane has arrived in Gotham City with an impressive new figure that comes in at a whopping 13" tall! The hulking villain is juiced up and ready to go with this slick release that captures his appearance right from the hit Batman cartoon. Bane will come with three different head sculpts, a variety of swappable hands, a barbell accessory, and a crushed batarang. Standard and Timed editions will be released, with the Timed Edition only being on sale for just six days and will include extra accessories with an Unmasked Portrait, Loose Mask Accessory, and a swappable Venom Overdose Upper Torso.

Mondo has been creating some impressive animated 1/6 scale figures recently, and figures like Batman, Bane, Man-Bat, and Joker are all faithfully captured right off the TV screen. Both versions of Bane are packed with plenty of detail right from the cartoon, with the perfect amount of cel-shading deco to make him pop out. in any display he is in. Fans can enhance their animated Batman collection with Bane, who will be priced at $220 for the Standard and at $245 for the Timed Edition. Pre-orders will arrive right on the Mondo Shop today at 1 PM EST with a September 2024 release date.

Batman: The Animated Series – Bane 1/6 – Timed Edition

"There's a new villain in Gotham … he's big, he's bad and it's going to his head! Designed and sculpted by Mondo muscle maestro Tommy Hodges, the next addition to our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line is the mighty Bane! Standing over 13" tall, this massive assassin comes complete with swappable portraits and hands (and some iron to stay up on his gains, of course). Just like our other recent BTAS figures, Bane will be available as both a Regular Edition and a deluxe Timed Edition. On sale for just six days, the Timed Edition includes exclusive extras from the show like his Unmasked Portrait and Mask Accessory, plus the Venom Overdose Upper Torso, Portrait and Hands."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Bane Figure

Angry Portrait

Yelling Portrait

Unmasked Portrait*

Venom Overdose Portrait*

Venom Overdose Upper Torso*

Venom Overdose Hands*

Crushed Batarang Hand

Mask Accessory*

Damaged Venom Dial Accessory*

Barbell Weight

Fists

Grapple Hands

Fists

Figure Stand

*Timed Edition Exclusives

