Coming straight out of The Lord of the Rings trilogy is the legendary marksman, Legolas. Prime 1 Studio has announced that this master archer is back and part of their newest 1/4th scale statue series. Standing roughly 30 inches tall, Legolas is captured from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers at the Deeping Wall at the battle of Helm's Deep in this design. He is shown with his bow in hand, drawing back there, ready to strike any orders that stand in his path. He will also come with a swappable right hand that will show him holding three arrows. However, to get this inner changeable hand, collectors will have to purchase the statue directly from Prime 1 Studio. The entire Statue is highly detailed and quite dynamic with a flowing cape and hair. Legolas's counterpart Orlando Bloom can also be seen in the likeness of the statute, which will easily please fans.

Legolas is a fan-favorite character, and this statue is made for them. The size and the craftsmanship alone can draw in any Lord of the Rings fan. The Premium Masterline The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Legolas Statue will be priced at $999. Computers are not live just yet, but they are expected to go live on November 5, 2020. Parris will be able to be found located here once they do go live. Don't forget to check out some of the other Lord of the Rings statues coming soon from Prime 1 Studio like Aragorn.

"You would die before your stroke fell! Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Premium Masterline Series. The fan favorite, highly anticipated, 1/4 Scale PMLOTR-05: Legolas from the epic fantasy adventure film series: The Lord of The Rings. This stylish, invigorating statue features the Prince of the Woodland Realm, Legolas. Son of Elvenking Thranduil of Mirkwood, and Master Archer. Legolas fights alongside Gimli and others in the Battle of Helms Deep during the War of the Ring, arrows poised against Suruman's army!"

"Legolas is captured here during the scaling of the Deeping Wall, locked in an Orc slaying competition with Gimli. Legolas descends the staircase, riding the shield of a fallen Orc, firing off arrows on the way. He would eventually end this descent by kicking the shield up into the chest of an unlucky Orc. This Lord of the Rings statue features the most film accurate Orlando Bloom likeness of all time. Legolas' tunic is extremely detailed, his perfectly crafted sculpt cape flying through the air, making this a presence commanding, dynamic masterpiece. The base features a slain Orc and multiple broad-bladed swords scattered from the battlefield. We have brought together the many elements of this iconic scene to bring the best representation of Legolas to your collection.A must-have for the Lord of the Rings and Fantasy fans everywhere!"

Specifications:

Product Size Approx. H:75cm W:45.2cm D:58.9cm

One (1) Battle of Helms Deep designed themed base

One (1) swappable right hand holding three arrows [Bonus Version Only]