X-Men Bishop is Back From His Dystopian Future Thanks to Mezco Toyz

Lucas Bishop is back from the dystopian future as he joins his fellow mutants with the newest Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective release. This legendary mutant is fitted with his own X-Men suit that is modified for his own personal arsenal. He will come with not one but three different head sculpts, allowing collectors to display him with this classic dreadlocks look with normal and angry expressions as well his modern bald look. For accessories, Mezco Toyz gave Bishop an energy cannon, energy blasters, detonator, grenades, and two blaster effects to really bring the heat. This is one Bishop collectible that will please X-Men fans old and new and a perfect piece to show off Uncanny X-Men #282 first appearance comic. The Marvel Comics X-Men Bishop One:12 Collective figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $90. He is set to release between November 2021 – January 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Bishop, The Last X-Man, joins the One:12 Collective! – The One:12 Collective Bishop is prepped and ready for battle, outfitted in an X-Men issued suit with fortified chest armor, multiple holsters to hold his heavy artillery, and a removable paludamentum that drapes freely over his shoulder. Included are three head portraits – a scowl, an angry stare, and a modern bald head portrait, allowing for a multitude of distinct looks. The master of energy manipulation packs enough firepower to get the job done solo, complete with an energy cannon, energy blaster, energy FX that affix to his interchangeable hands, and much more. Finding himself in an alternate timeline, Bishop soon realizes Earth now resembles the middle ages – primitive villages and clans have replaced cities and the fight for survival has replaced law and order. Bishop's mission: stop the man in charge before he claims this new Earth as his own."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BISHOP FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) canon holding hand (R) One (1) blaster holding hand (R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of energy FX hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

X-Men issued suit

Shoulder armor

Fortified armored vest

Utility belt with X-Men insignia

Wrist gauntlets

Thigh holster

Thigh sheath

Knee armor

Shin armor

Tactical boots

ACCESSORIES: