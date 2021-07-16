Luke Hobbs Returns As Beast Kingdom's Next Summer Exclusive

Beast Kingdom continues to reveal Summer Convention Exclusive collectibles with their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Luke Hobbs is back from Furious 7 with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson taking up the riles once more. Beast Kingdom has previously revealed another Luke Hobbs figure but that one features a more tactical approach with this one being more laid back. The Fast and the Furious figure will stand roughly 8″ tall and will feature about 20 points of articulation. Hobbs includes a nice set of fun accessories with an M134 Heavy machine gun, handgun, swappable hands, and a display stand. The Furious 7 Luke Hobbs Beast Kingdom Summer Exclusive figure is set to release later this year between July – September 2021. Prices and pre-orders are unknown at the time but he will be found here when available.

"DAH-038P The Fast and the Furious Luke Hobbs Limited Edition – Woman, I am the cavalry! —— Luke Hobbs. 'The Fast & The Furious' series always delivers speed, brawn and excitement, and what better character to incapsulate everything that is over the top than the mighty Luke Hobbs! A US Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) agent tasked with once tracking down wanted criminals like Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Conner, Luke Hobbs is both fearless and never far away from an explosion or a car chase. First introduced in the 5th entry of the series, by 'Furious 7' Hobbs teams up with the Toretto gang, and is out to save the world from dastardly terrorists. Thus, it is with excitement that Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' launches a new line of DAH 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' characters from the Fast & The Furious series, with Furious 7's Luke Hobbs character ready to take on the live action mantle of the buffest hero to grace our screens since the 1980's era of action stars."

"Agent Luke Hobbs, played by the wonderful Dwayne Johnson is brought to life under the highly articulable DAH series of action figures. With over 20 movable joints, the muscle definitions and strong physique are accurately recreated for fans. All the clothing is made with real fabric bringing to life the big agent, with an even bigger heart! This limited edition DAH-038P comes with the classic black outfit, and police accessories as well as head sculpt only available in this pack. The included heavy machine gun, bullet belt and box is also available for collectors to recreate the most action packed scenes from the film. This unique special edition boxset is a perfect addition to fans of high octane movies, so make sure yours is ordered today!"

DAH-038P The Fast and the Furious Luke Hobbs Limited Edition Included accessories：

DAH muscular design, with over 20 points of articulation

Luke Hobbs head sculpts

M134 Heavy machine gun

Ammunition box and gun belt

Pistol

Four (4) pairs of replacement hands (Open, fist, grip, holding weapon)

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Figure height: around 20.5cm

