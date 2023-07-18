Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, pokemon, sdcc

Magikarp Uses Splash with Mattel's New SDCC 2023 Pokemon MEGA Set

Mattel continues their 12 Days of Fandom for San Diego Comic Con with a new MEGA BLOKS release from the world of Pokemon

Everyone's favorite Pokemon has arrived at San Diego Comic Con from Mattel as they debut their newest exclusive. Releasing as part of the MEGA BLOKS line, Magikarp is ready to splash away the competition with a special set. Coming in at 1,574 pieces, this MEGA Pokemon Motion Magikarp brings trainers some authentic flopping action. This highly detailed water Pokemon is displayed right on a base with customizable nameplates that will recreate his out of water motions with a turn of a crack. Mattel is no stranger to bringing Pokemon to life for their MEGA BLOKS, but this is something truly unique for trainers to collect. The SDCC 2023 MEGA Pokémon Magikarp Building Set is priced at $65.00 and will release on July 21 at 12 PM EST right here.

MEGA Pokémon Magikarp Building Set Arrives for SDCC

"For SDCC, we're letting you build a fan-favorite fish. The 1574-piece, highly detailed MEGA Pokémon Motion Magikarp building set lets you turn the crank on the Motion Brick for authentic flopping movement. It even has an adjustable base with a Magikarp nameplate. Catch it before it's gone. Magikarp, we choose you! We brought this fan-favorite Pokémon fish to life in a MEGA building set complete with a Motion Brick for authentic flopping movement. It even has an adjustable base so you can discover the inner workings as you crank the mechanism. This is a Pokémon you will have to catch."

MEGA™ Pokémon™ Motion Magikarp

1,574-piece building set featuring the Motion Brick: turn the crank to make Magikarp flop

Mechanized, highly detailed buildable Magikarp with nameplate on the base

Ideal for adult builders, this set pairs with other Motion sets (each sold separately)

Officially licensed by The Pokémon Company International

©2023 Mattel. Colors and decorations may vary.

©2023 Pokémon / Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!