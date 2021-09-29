Magneto Prepares to Take on the X-Men with New Kotobukiya Statue

The mutant population's savior has arrived as Kotobukiya has revealed their newest Marvel Comic Fine Art statue. Magneto is ready to take on the X-Men and anyone else who gets in his way of mutant freedom this time. Standing at an impressive 15" tall, the Master of Magnetism comes to life right before Marvel Comics fan's eyes. The villain is displayed in a powerful pose with a highly sculpted body as the metal around him shuffles around. X-Men fans will appreciate the high attention to detail on this piece making it a truly incredible collectible for any mutant collection.

Magneto is a tur Marvel villain, and while he has swayed from "good" and "evil," his main focus is to protect his people. Some people do not want to get their hands dirty but to make a change sometimes that is what one must do. The Marvel Comics Magneto Fine Art Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at a whopping $379.99. Set to release in May 2022, pre-orders are already live and can be found right here.

"X-MEN MAGNETO FINE ART STATUE – The latest addition to the revamped Fine Art Statue line is the X-Men villain and master of magnetic fields, Magneto. Standing over 40cm tall, this impressive piece is Kotobukiya's second rendition of Magneto in statue form. Magneto's muscular form, honed by using his magnetic powers to float in space, makes him look younger than Professor X despite being close in age. The villain is overflowing with rage at mankind for mistreating his fellow mutants, and resignation towards his former friend for refusing to compromise his ideals to change the world."

Product Specifications

Product Name: X-Men Magneto Fine Art Statue

Size: around 18.9" tall

SRP: $379.99 (plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): April 2022

Copyright: © MARVEL