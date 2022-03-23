Marvel Comics Magneto: Master of Magnetism Finally Comes to MAFEX

Finally! At long last, Medicom has revealed their newest MAFEX Marvel Comics figure with a fan-favorite. The Leader of the Brotherhood of Evil, the Master of Magnetism, and the X-Men villain Magneto are here! This is the second Magneto to drop from Medicom with his X-Men: Age of Apocalypse design releasing before an accurate comic depiction of the villain. Magneto is loaded with fantastic detail and the perfect set of accessories to have the X-Men in trouble. The figure will include three different head sculpts including two helmeted and an unmasked one.

As for accessories, a nice set of hands will be included as well as some Magnetism effect parts. Magnetos design files right off the pages of Marvel Comics and will even feature a sweet fabric cape. This is a figure fans have been waiting for, and the Marvel MAFEX No.179 Magneto (Original Comic Version) will be priced at $104.99. He is set to destroy the X-Men once again in December 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to add more X-Men MAFEX figures to your collection with Cyclops, Wolverine, X-Force versions of Deadpool and Wolverine, and Storm. Stay tuned for more MAFEX figures from Medicom as they are revealed, and collectors can find all other figures coming soon and available now here.

"Magneto once again joins Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup, this time sporting his original comic book look! Magneto is depicted with his short white hair and a stern expression on his face. The figure comes with a variety of effect pieces and accessories to show off Magneto's immense power."

Product Features

Stands 6.30 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Original comic book design straight from the X-Men series

Highly articulated

Box Contents

Magneto figure

3 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of alternate hands

Helmet

6 Effect pieces