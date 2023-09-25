Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: edgar allen poe, Four Horsemen Studios, masque of the red death

Four Horsemen Reveal Figura Obscura Masque Of The Red Death Figure

Four Horsemen Studios has their latest Figura Obscura release up for order, but you better hurry it is almost sold out.

Four Horsemen Studios revealed and put up for order their latest figure in their Figura Obscura line, the Masque of the Red Death. Lifted off the page from the pages of the Edgar Allen Poe story, the figure is on a 1.0 style body and comes in horrifically great stylized packaging from artist Nate Baertsch. It also includes swappable hands, a cloth goods cape, a pool of blood, and a full-scale grandfather clock with all kinds of nods to Poe and his works. Four Horsemen always surprise drop these, and the first sale went quickly. You still have a shot at this if you act quickly, though, as the second and final drop is still up for order. Check it out below.

Four Horsemen Picked A Perfect Character For This Release

Figura Obscura: MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH

This 6-inch scaled, highly articulated "MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH" deluxe action figure will come in a 4-color window box package with a removable background display cover, character-specific packaging details, and accessories, including premium soft goods robes. Final paints and certain details on the final product may vary slightly from the prototype image shown. All figures also include an illustrated mini-comic featuring the Edgar Allan Poe short story which this character comes from. This item will begin shipping immediately! Due to the volume of orders expected, shipping orders will take as much as a month, meaning shipments will be going out through mid-October! Please be aware of this timeline when ordering. Money for this pre-order will be collected at the time of the purchase.

I just finished watching The Fall of the House of Usher, which is airing on Netflix next month, and it felt like figure fate that this was the reveal. I ordered one as fast as my credit card could come out of my wallet, and if you also like the look of this, do not hesitate. Once it is sold out, it is gone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!