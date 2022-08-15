Disney Celebrates the 60 Years of Spider-Man with New Statue

This year marks the 60th anniversary of a nice set of superheroes like Hulk, Thor, and Spider-Man. A lot of focus is getting put on Spider-Man, and he is a very popular character, and Spidey sells. I am all for more wall-crawling collectibles, and it looks like Disney is jumping in on the fun as they debut a new statue. Thwipping on it is a brand new Spider-Man 60th Anniversary statue showing our here traversing the city. He is placed in his iconic red and blue suit as he balances on a gargoyle with web-slinging action. Spider-Man will stand 7.32 inches tall, and Disney did not hold back on the details for this piece.

It is collectibles like this that are more along the line of a work of art, and Disney just nailed this design. The bright red and blue colors are gorgeous, and the added web is a big plus, giving collectors a more dynamic pose. The Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collectible Figure from Disney is priced at $130 and can be purchased right now here. Be sure to check out all of the other new Beyond Amazing gear that also just hit shopDisney with bags, hats, shirts, and more. If money is burning a hole in your pocket, then be sure to also check out the limited edition D23 Spider-Man pin set right here showing the web-head and fellow spiders from over the years.

"'Thwip!" Celebrate 60 amazing years of Spider-Man adventures with this highly detailed collectible figure of your friendly neighborhood web-slinger in a dynamic action pose."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted figurine

Highly detailed

Hand painted

Dynamic Spider-Man pose

"Stone" gargoyle base

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Marvel's Spider-Man

Spider-Man debuted in Marvel Comics' Amazing Fantasy #15 (August 1962)

The bare necessities

Resin

Approx. 7 1/4" H x 7 1/4" W x 6" D

Imported