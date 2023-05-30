Marvel Comics Old Man Logan Returns with New Iron Studios Statue Iron Studios is back with a new set of impressive statue that will enhance any collection like this new Old Man Logan

In 2008, Marvel Comics dropped a very interesting and intense story featuring the X-Men Wolverine. Taking place in a distant post-apocalyptic future, Old Man Logan showcased a new world after the death of heroes. The world's deadliest supervillains have all teamed up to take down every hero, and they succeeded. Wolverine survived, but his old age is catching up, but he might have one last adventure in him. Iron Studios is returning Marvel Comics fans to Hulkland once again with their latest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Coming in at 9" tall, Old Man Logan is back with the new baby Hulk riding in his backpack. Two Wolverine head sculpts will be included with or without his western style hat, which is nice. Celebrate Wolverine's 50th Anniversary in style with this Old Man Logan statue that is priced at $159.99. The future awaits collectors in Q2 2024, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Return to the Future with Iron Studios and Old Man Logan

"In a potential future in which his enemies have prevailed and most of his allies have perished, an old mutant warrior, unable to let go of his traumatic past, once again starts using his claws in search of revenge and justice, hunting down the responsible for destroying his new life and deciding to eliminate all the villains from the new world and bring peace to Earth."

"Over a base of the arid territory known as the Hulkland, going on a mission carrying a backpack, the reluctant hero goes wearing steel-toed boots, dressing a leather overcoat over his worn-out shirt and denim trousers, and covering his head with a large hat. Thus, Iron Studios present their statue "Old Man Logan (Wolverine 50th Anniversary) – Marvel Comics – Art Scale 1/10", with the most popular X-Men superhero in his praised aged alternative version from the story arc of Wolverine from 2008 written by Mark Millar and illustrated by Steve McNiven."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!