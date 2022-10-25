Replica Star Wars: The Bad Batch Light-Up Gauntlet Comes to shopDisney

Disney has just dropped a very interesting and unique collectible for fans of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. While we wait for the second season of The Bad Batch to kick off in January, shopDisney wants you to become part of the adventure. We have seen replica Star Wars toys and collectibles in the past, from helmets, lightsabers, and blasters, but now you can wield the tech of Clone Force 99 with this new customizable gauntlet. ShopDisney is giving Star Wars fans all the tools to become part of an adventure in a galaxy far, far away with eight customizable items. Light up elements is featured throughout the tech as well as the set, including Hunter's Vibroblade and holster!

I absolutely love seeing stuff Star Wars like this, and it is definitely directed toward more Star Wars fans. I do think some of these Star Wars replicas would really sell out if directed at our adult collectors audience, as they are perfect for cosplay abilities. It was only last week that Hasbro revealed their new Star Wars: The Black Series Phase 2 Clone Trooper electronic helmet. With a release like that, it is only a matter of time before themed Clone helmets arrive, including Clone Force 99 with Echo, Crosshair, Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo. This would greatly help those displays if they ever do get made, and this light-up gauntlet is only priced at $29.99. You can buy one right now and here!

Become a Member of The Bad Batch's Clone Force 99

"Your young Star Wars: The Bad Batch fan can imagine themselves as a member of Clone Force 99 with this gauntlet. Inspired by the animated series on Disney+, this fully customizable roleplay essential comes with eight interchangeable accessories including light-up Vibroblade with holster."

Includes:

Gauntlet with adjustable straps

Utility arm with glow-in-the-dark claw

Finder

Torch accessories

Light-up Vibroblade with holster

Comlink with light-up buttons

Light-up Holoprojector

Fully customizable

Inspired by The Bad Batch on Disney+