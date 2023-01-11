Marvel Comics Starjammers Come to Life with Hasbro's Marvel Legends Hasbro has debuted a brand new set of Marvel Legends figures including a trip back to outer space with the arrival of Starjammer Corsair

There are plenty of cosmic groups in Marvel Comics, from the Guardians of the Galaxy and S.W.O.R.D to Alpha Flight and the Starjammers. The Starjammers are a pretty unique group and were originally introduced in X-Men #104 back in 1977. These space pirates are led by the man Christopher Summers, the father of X-Men's Havoc and Cyclops. After a rough past, this team battles against the Shi'ar Empire and have teamed up with the X_men throughout the years. It now looks like the Starjammers are coming to Hasbro's Marvel Legends line, with Corsair and Ch'od joining the fight.

Corsair will be getting his very own figure for the Legends line capturing his classic pirate outfit. He will come with a blaster, sword, and swappable hands to continue his parting ways. However, that is not all, as the whole X-Men wave will allow Marvel fans to build another Starjammers teammate with Ch'od. Ch'od is bulked up, packed with green color, and will even come with his pet Cr'reee. Hopefully, we can expect more members of Starjammers to arrive later on, and until then, Corsair is up for pre-order here at $24.99 with a July 2023 release. To build Ch'od, fans will have to snag up all six Marvel Legends figures found here good luck!

Space Pirate Adventures Come to Hasbro with the Starjammers

Cyclops' world is forever changed when Starjammer Captain and cavalier space pirate Corsair reveals he's Christopher Summers, Scott's long-lost father. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends X-Men figure is detailed to look like the Starjammer Corsair character from X-Men comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

Includes: Figure, 4 accessories, and Build-A-Figure part

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men figure comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands, laser blaster, saber, and a Build-A-Figure piece

"INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART (CH'OD): This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece of the Starjammer Ch'od figure. Collect other Marvel Legends X-Men figures which include a piece or pieces to assemble the Build-A-Figure. (Additional figures each sold separately)."