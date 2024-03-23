Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, war machine

Marvel Comics War Machine Unloads with New Marvel Select DST Figure

Diamond Select Toys are back with some brand new releases as they step into the massive world of Marvel Comics once again

Article Summary Diamond Select unveils a new 7" War Machine Marvel Select figure for Q4 2024.

Rhodey's figure includes Mark 1 and Mark 2 armor versions, with swappable heads.

War Machine's action figure features detailed design and multiple weapon effects.

Pre-orders available now at $29.99 online and at local comic book stores.

War Machine, also known as James Rupert "Rhodey" Rhodes, made his Marvel Comics debut back in 1979 with Iron Man #118. He was originally depicted as Tony Stark's close friend and confidant, but Rhodey ended up stepping into the role of War Machine many years later in 1992 with Iron Man #282. Tony Stark started to struggle heavily with his alcoholism, which led to him not being able to fulfill his duties as Iron Man, so someone else had to step up. Equipped with a suit of highly advanced armor designed by Tony himself, Rhodey became a true War Machine using his military background and technological expertise to become a new type of one-man-army Iron Man.

Diamond Select Toys is deploying War Machine right into battle as they announce their latest Marvel Select action figure. Coming in at 7 inches tall, Iron Man fans will be able to switch between Mark 1 and Mark II versions of the legendary War Machine armor. He is highly detailed and will come with two swappable heads, including an unmasked James Rhodes head. A nice variety of weapon effects will be included allowing fans a showcase the Marvel Comics War Machine armor truly letting loose. Diamond Select has Rhodey landing in Q4 2024 for $29.99, and pre-orders are already live online and at local comic book stores.

Marvel Select War Machine Lands at Diamond Select Toys



"A Diamond Select Toys release! The newest Marvel Select action figure is one of the most requested! War Machine joins the line with an accessories-laden, fully transformable figure! Able to switch between the Mark 1 and Mark 2 versions, this 7-inch, 1/10 scale action figure features detailed sculpting and paint applications, as well as alternate heads and blast effects! It comes in display-ready Select packaging with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by May Thamtarana!"



