Marvel Legends Inhumans Medusa & Gorgon 2-Pack Coming Soon

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right from the pages of the comics

Medusa and Gorgon are key members of Marvel's Inhumans, who debuted in Fantastic Four #36 (1965). They were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Medusa (Medusalith Amaquelin) initially appeared as a villain with the Frightful Four. Exposed to the Terrigen Mist, Medusa gained controllable hair that she lifts as a weapon with precision, skill, and strength. She is the wife and interpreter of Black Bolt, often acting as the Inhumans' queen, and now she is back at Hasbro with a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack. She is included with Gorgon, her cousin, who first appeared in Fantastic Four #44 and possesses seismic powers and hooved legs. He is the leader of the Inhuman royal guard, and now he finally gets his debut with Hasbro as the Inhumans are back and better than ever.

Both figures feature brand new sculpts, with Medusa getting her nicely sculpted red hair with a swappable face plate. Gorgon gets his signature weapon and swappable hands, and will surely look great in any Inhumans collection. Pre-orders for this new Marvel Legends 2-Pack are set to arrive on October 21 on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST for $62.99. Be sure to also check out the second 2-Pack, also coming soon, with Black Bolt and Triton!

Marvel Legends 2-Pack – Inhumans: Medusa & Gorgon

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Inhumans Marvel's Medusa & Marvel's Gorgon Two-Pack figure set! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Inhumans and Fantastic Four comics. The Marvel's Medusa and Marvel's Gorgon action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories: 2 alternate hands and mace for Gorgon and 2 alternate hands and swapable face plate for Medusa. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

