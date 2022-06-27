Marvel Studios What If…? Strange Supreme Returns with Iron Studios

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness gave Marvel fans some pretty deadly versions of Doctor Strange. However, I still think one of the most powerful variants of the Sorcerer Supreme is from Marvel Studios What If…?. Strange Supreme would even have the Scarlet Witch running after the dark magic he dived into. Hell, this Doctor Strange variant even had to kill himself just to watch the world collapse. Iron Studios knows this and has unveiled their newest Marvel Studios statue showing the return of Strange Supreme.

Standing at 10.3" tall, this dark magic-filled version of Doctor Strange comes to life with impressive animated detail. His new cloak, mystical outfit, and dark magic are featured here with fantastic colors that will shine in any collection. Iron Studios has been doing a great job bringing the world of What If…? to life with Zombie Captain America, Captain Carter, The Watcher, and Infinity Ultron. The Strange Supreme Deluxe What If…? Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $159.99. Pre-orders are live right here with the Doctor set to arrive in Q2 2023.

"Following the paths of the darkest mystical arts, the supreme sorcerer hovers with his Cloak of Levitation over threatening tentacles while casting with his hands the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak spell, a mystic "substance" impenetrable and almost indestructible, capable of magically capturing his enemies. Sad for turning into the dark side, absorbing many interdimensional beings to obtain power, with a countenance of thin pale skin and gray bags under his eyes, his arrogant and stubborn posture resulted in serious consequences for his reality. Iron Studios bring the statue "Strange Supreme Deluxe- What If…? – Art Scale 1/10" with the alternate version of Doctor Strange from Earth-199999, from the animated series What If…? produced by Marvel Studios and released on Disney+."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10.3 in (H) x 8.2 in (W) x 7 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.9 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023