Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: Marvel Legends, marvel unlimited, spider-woman

Marvel Unlimited Announces Spider-Woman Symbiote Marvel Legends

The New Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Membership has been revealed with an exclusive Spider-Woman Symbiote Marvel Legends

Article Summary Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus unveils an exclusive Spider-Woman Symbiote Marvel Legends figure for 2024

Inspired by Peach Momoko’s Spider-Woman #7 variant, Jessica Drew sports a striking symbiote suit

Annual Plus members receive a kit with the Spider-Woman Symbiote figure, comics, and collectibles

Subscription unlocks access to over 30,000 digital Marvel comics and special merchandise discounts

The Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Membership is a premium subscription tier for Marvel's digital comics service. It gives comic book fans access to over 30,000 comics spanning classic and modern Marvel history. Three tiers are offered, with the most expensive being $99 per year. Annual Plus members not only get unlimited access to digital comics but also receive exclusive bonuses like a limited-edition membership kit. These kits often include variant comic covers, collectible pins, patches, and a limited-edition Marvel Legends figure.

Two years ago, Marvel Unlimited debuted its first card-backed figure with Yellow Suit Daredevil, followed by last year's release with Knight-Spider, which brought a Spider-Verse Variant of Moon Knight to life. This year, a Spider-Woman variant from Peach Momoko is arriving as she embraces her dark side with her own Symbiote suit. Inspired by the Marvel Comics Spider-Woman #7 variant, Jessica Drew is here with a new Marvel Legends that gets a new card-backed figure, but no accessories. Collectors can snag up a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Membership right now to get their hands on her and thousands of comics to read digitally.

Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Membership Rewards

"A World Of Comics Awaits – Welcome to your one-stop destination for over 30,000 comics, spanning the entire Marvel Universe. New Comics Weekly: Get instant access to over 30,000 digital comics. Classic and newer issues added as soon as 3 months after they hit the shelves! UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS: Unlimited downloads and offline reading for all comics, including Marvel's all-new in-universe stories, told in vertical format!"

Annual Plus Membership Exclusive Kit – With the purchase of a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Membership, members get:

Limited Edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Woman Symbiote figure not available anywhere else!

One World Under Doom #6 Betsy Cola Variant Comic

Fantastic Four Road Trip Ben Su Lithograph

Fantastic Four Day Commemorative Pin

Fantastic Four Mission Patch

Invites and Access to Marvel Events!**

10% Off Marvel Merchandise + More at DisneyStore.com

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!