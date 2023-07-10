Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 1/6 Scale Figures Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is thwiping into action with some new 1/6 scale figures from the upcoming video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is only a couple of months away, and fans are excited about what is to come. Not only will we be able to play as Miles Morales, but we will get to take on the forces of Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Peter Parker is going to have his hands full this time, and it looks like he is developing a new suit to give him an advantage. Hot Toys has announced their new Marvel 1/6 scale figures are on the way for the upcoming game, and Spider-Man's Advanced Suit 2.0 is here. This release will be a Hot Toys exclusive and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, making this a rare figure for any collector. The biggest new additions are the black webbing, Spider-Drone, web wings, and of course, his robotic spider limbs. Spider-Man fans will not want to miss out on this beauty, and he is packed with enough detail and accessories to save New York and then some. Bring home one of the coolest Spidey 1/6 scale figures soon, with pre-orders arriving right here.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0)

"Our friendly neighborhood hero, Peter Parker's Spider-Man is returning for an exciting new adventure in the coming Fall! This time working alongside Miles Morales to take on Kraven the Hunter, Peter also encounters the symbiote Venom, which bonds itself to Peter."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to officially introduce the new 1/6th scale Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) collectible figure based on the highly-anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game. It's an exclusive figure available with limited quantity of 3,000 units only in selected markets."

"This amazingly-detailed figure features a newly develop masked head sculpt with two pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create combinations of expressions, his physique depicted by a specialized body, finely tailored red and blue costume with white accent and spider emblem, attachable pincers with articulated function, an array of accessories including newly designed webbing accessories, a Spider Drone, a black web shooter with black webbing, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands and a figure stand for display. This is sure to be a brilliant addition to your Spider-Man collection. Reward yourself by ordering it today!"

