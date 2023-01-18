Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends Figure Revealed by Hasbro New Marvel Legends figures are on the way from Hasbro including a new Gamerverse figure that is shining on into action

Spider-Man is back and is ready for his next big PlayStation Exclusive adventure with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The long-awaited sequel video game is set to arrive in Fall 2023, and fans can not wait for more web-swinging action. To get fans prepared for the game's release, Hasbro has unveiled the new Advanced Spider-Man Marvel Legends figure inspired by Spidey from the upcoming game. This figure is getting a Fan Channel exclusive release (EE, BBTS, Hasbro Pulse, etc.) and is packed with some spectacular web accessories. This Advanced Spidey will be put on the popular Renew Your Vows body, allowing for some sweet articulated toes action and then some.

On top of all that, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 figure features his slick blue, red, and white costume that truly stands out. For accessories, Hasbro has included a pair of swappable hands as well as a variety of web attacks like web-swing, webs, web fist, and web shots that wrap about other Marvel Legends' bodies. This is a Spidey that fans will not want to miss, and pre-orders are live right here. Our webslinger is priced at a whopping $34.99 and is set to release in August 2023, just in time for this new big game.

Advanced Spider-Man Arrives on the Scene!

"The original Web-Slinger, Peter Parker guides Miles Morales as he navigates taking up the Spider-Man mantle and learns to harness his powers. This Spider-Man action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game, and makes a great addition to any Marvel action figure collection."

"This collectible Marvel action figure comes with 7 gaming-inspired accessories, including web FX! Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as character-authentic deco, in their collection. Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)."