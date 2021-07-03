Master Chief Receives New Halo Infinite Statue from Dark Horse Comics

Halo Infinite fans are patiently waiting to take their game to the next level with the newly announced multiplayer mode. The help celebrates; it looks like Dark Horse Comics has revealed a brand new Master Chief statue. John-117 is ready to take the fight to your collection with his new dynamic statue standing roughly 10 inches tall. Master Chief is posed in an action stance with an energy sword as he shoots his grapple shot. The Halo Infinite statue is loaded with incredible detail and Halo gear that will be a nice collectible or any gamer's collection. Halo Infinite Master Chief with Grappleshot Statue from Dark Horse Comics is priced at $69.99. He is expected to release between December 2021 – February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"John-117, the Master Chief. Legendary Spartan-II super-soldier and defender of humanity from galactic threats around every corner. Countless times the Master Chief has defied impossible odds to become the hero we've needed him to be. Now, on the surface of a mysterious Halo ring, he must once again pull humanity back from the brink. Of course, legendary heroes should be immortalized in legendary ways, so while you're saving humanity as the Master Chief in Halo Infinite, Dark Horse will help by showcasing the Chief himself with this incredible 10-inch statue, complete with grappleshot and energy sword that will bring the surface of Zeta Halo straight to the surface of your favorite shelf."

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

The Halo Infinite Master Chief with Grappleshot Statue features:

Officially-Licensed Halo Product

Master Chief statue stands 10" tall

The statue features the Chief heroically in action with grappleshot firing and energy sword at the ready

Includes The Chief, the MA40 Assault Rifle, Grappleshot, Energy Sword, and base of the Zeta Halo Ring with industry leading detail and paint decoration