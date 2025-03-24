Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: masters of the universe, Tweeterhead

Masters of the Universe Man-At-Arms Maquette Debuts from Tweeterhead

Step into Eternia once again as a new Masters of the Universe Legends as Tweeterhead debuts their latest Man-At-Arms statue

Article Summary Discover Tweeterhead's new Man-At-Arms Maquette, a perfect blend of classic and modern designs.

Man-At-Arms, the Heroic Master of Weapons, stands 20" tall, ready to defend Eternia.

Includes classic Mace, Arm Blaster, and interchangeable heads with and without the iconic mustache.

Pre-order this must-have Masters of the Universe collectible for $655, releasing in June 2026.

Tweeterhead is returning to Eternia once again with another incredible Maquette that has the power. This time, another member of the Masters of the Universe is here to help as Man-At-Arms Legends has arrived. Man-At-Arms, also known as Duncan, was first introduced in the 1982 Mattel toy line along with the animated Filmation series. He serves as the royal weapons master of Eternia, is a brilliant inventor, and a mentor to Prince Adam, who is also He-Man. Man-At-Arms is also Teela's adoptive father after he rescued her as an infant. His advanced technological expertise is required once again as Tweeterhead brings the hero to life with an impressive Masters of the Universe statue that stands 20" tall.

Featured in his signature green and orange armor, Tweeterhead blends both classic and modern versions of Duncan flawlessly with this sculpture. He is fully loaded to take down Skeletor and his henchman with classic mace in hand, along with his Arm Blaster equipped and a handgun and knife on his back. Two head sculpts are included with Modern and Classic designs, and yes, one does feature his famous mustache. Eternia awaits for $655, and pre-orders are already live online with a June 2026 release date.

Masters of the Universe Man-At-Arms Legends Maquette

"Tweeterhead presents the new Man-At-Arms Legends Maquette! The Heroic Master of Weapons is armed and ready for combat! This new Man-At-Arms Maquette measures roughly 20.125" tall, 13.125" wide, and 11.20" deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base, to the top of his helmet, to the furthest out points on the figure and base."

"This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with Man-At-Arms reimagined with a highly-detailed and modern yet faithful take on his costume, blending elements of both his classic and modern incarnations while bringing something unique to him as well to fit into the "Legends" line. He comes stacked with weapons like his classic Mace, Arm Blaster, and his Handgun and Knife on his back. Standing atop one of Castle Grayskull's highest turrets, this piece is themed to display perfectly with your other Heroic Warriors in your collection like the previously released Sorceress and Teela!"

