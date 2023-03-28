Masters of the Universe Masterverse Clamp Champ Has Arrived Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

Just when you thought your Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection was big enough, another figure arrived. Clamp Champ is back and ready to join He-Man against the forces of evil. This 7" tall figure is packed with impressive detail as well as a new sculpt that updated his classic Masters of the Universe Mattel figure. Clamp Champ will come with a pair of swappable hands as well as his signature clamp accessory. The updated articulation will be excellent here, and it will add a whole new level of play to your Masters of the Universe collection. Mattel is doing a remarkable job with their Masterverse line, and Clamp Champ is priced at $23.99. He is set for a Q3 2023 release and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be on the lookout for other MOTU figures like Ram Man, Buzz Off, and other upgraded and updated characters from Eternia.

Mattel Lets Loose the Clamp Champ with the Masterverse

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The Masterverse action figure line brings the MOTU characters to life at 7 inches tall. Designed with 30 points of articulation and the exacting attention to detail that collectors will love, each come with themed accessories to enable epic storytelling and colorful displays. This figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary."

Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Clamp Champ figure

Alternate pair of hands

Clamp