Masters of the Universe Figures Recieve General Release from Mattel

Masters of the Universe fans have the power as the 5.5" Mattel figures finally get a general release. These Origins figures were originally exclusive to Walmart stores, but now they have expanded their reach with a wider release. Each of these figures recreates the classic 1980's figures but with better sculpts, articulation, accessories, and more. From classic Masters of the Universe rides like Panthor and Battle Cat to iconic heroes and villains like Scare Glow and Ram Man, this line is packed with nostalgia. Here is a list of every figure that will be released in the coming months:

Battle Armor He-Man

Battle Armor Skeletor

Battle Cat

Beast Man

Castle Grayskull

Clamp Champ

Deluxe Hordak

Evil-Lyn

Fisto

He-Man

Hordak

Landshark

Man-At-Arms

Man-E-Faces

Mer-Man

Mer-Man (Lords of Power)

Mosquitor

Ninjor

Orko

Panthor

Prince Adam with Wind Raider

Ram Man

Roboto

Scare Glow

She-Ra

Skeletor

Stinkor

Stratos

Teela

Trap Jaw

Tri-Klops

Zodac

The Masters of the Universe single figure will be priced at $15.99, Deluxe figures are $20.99, and the rides vary between $25 – $30. They will all release between January and May 2021, and collectors will be able to find them up for pre-order here. If you're a Masters of the Universe fan, then these will be great collectibles to relive your childhood. They are brightly colored, articulated, and packed with new and classic detail that will please fans old and new.

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and a new generation of kids who love adventure, now is the time to discover the thrilling action of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! This 5 1/2-inch battle figure has 16 movable joints for action scenes and power posing. And this exciting figure comes with extra accessories and a special swappable head! Figure also wears battle armor that spins to show when he's sustained damage in combat! MOTU fans and collectors will appreciate the authentic styling that mirrors the original 1980s MOTU characters while adding modern design elements. Aficionados will also love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Aficionados will also love the classically stylized retro-packaging and the included mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies!"