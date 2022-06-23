Masters of the Universe Wun-Dar Figure Dropping on Mattel Creations

Mattel has done it again as they have unveiled another exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins figure. Releasing exclusively through Mattel Creations, Wun-Dar is back and ready to join your collection once again. Wun-Dar saved the Goddess of Eternia over a 100 years before ether arrival of Prince Adam. He was one of the first Defenders of Castle Grayskull, and he is back and ready for new adventures. Wun-Dar is not getting its rare promo release like last time and will be up for pre-order on June 24 at 12 PM EST. He will include a blaster, axe, and sword, while all packed in that classic Masters of the Universe packaging. Just like most Mattel Creations exclusive releases, he will get a slipcover box packaging with some art showing Wun-Dar in action. This is one figures Masters of the Universe fans will not want to miss out on, and pre-orders will be found here tomorrow.

"A FULLY BAKED VARIANT ONCE A PROMOTION, NOW A COLLECTOR'S ITEM – Originally introduced as a promotional mail-in figure, Wun-Dar was an ultra-rare figure that collectors craved. Now, we're bringing you this reissue through Masters of the Universe Origins with 16 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and a special mini comic."

"An ancient hero returns! 100 years before Prince Adam was born, Wun-Dar saved the Goddess of Eternia and became one of the first Defenders of Castle Grayskull. This character was a rare promotional figure released in the 80's. We're bringing him back as the newest figure in our MOTU Origins line. For savage battle-worthy displays, this Wun-Dar collector figure is articulated and comes with weapon accessories to protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull."

MOTU Origins Wun-Dar Figure

5.5 inches tall, can stand alone

Comes with a removable chest armor, sword, axe, and blaster

16 points of articulation for battle-worthy poses

Includes mini comic

An old ally joins the fight for Eternia!

©2022 Mattel