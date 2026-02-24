Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Creations Debuts Masters of the Universe Origins Stonedar

A new and exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins figure is coming soon from Mattel with the Rock People Leader: Stonedar

Article Summary Mattel Creations unveils the exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins Stonedar action figure

Stonedar features 16 points of articulation and 11 attachable rock plates for comet transformation

Includes a mini comic, “Destroyer of Worlds,” plus a light blaster that doubles as a radar antenna

Available to Club Grayskull members on February 25, 2026, for $22 on Mattel Creations

Stonedar is the noble leader of the Rock People, also known as the Comet Warriors, in the Masters of the Universe universe. He hails from the distant planet Geolon, home to a peaceful race of rock-themed beings that can transform into meteor-like forms for space travel and to protect themselves. Unlike many of the headstrong characters found in the franchise, Stonedar is more of a wise, calm, and compassionate leader. He leads his people with honor and diplomacy and pairs well with other Rock People like Rokkon and Granita. Mattel is now bringing back Stonedar with a brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figure that will stand 5.5" tall.

Stonendar will have 16 points of articulation and has 11 attachable rock plates to help form his comet mode. Mattel was also sure to make a mini comic for him with the "Destroyer of Worlds", and he will come with a handheld light blaster. Whether you are taking on a rebellion against Hordak or need some new allies for He-Man, this Stonedar release is a must-have for any fan. He is not up for purchase just yet, but is set to arrive for Club Grayskull members on February 25, 2026, for $22 on Mattel Creations.

Masters of the Universe Origins Stonedar Action Figure

"Now landing: it's the man, the meteor, the Masters of the Universe Origins Stonedar Action Figure. The powerful but peaceful leader of the Rock People has 11 armor pieces that, when folded, create his rocky comet form. His included light blazer blaster can be held in hand to (reluctantly) battle baddies like Evil-Lyn, or plugged in to a hex port on his torso to be used as a radar antenna in his comet form. Get yours, and get ready to rock out."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ STONEDAR™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation

11 attached rock plates create his comet form when you fold the figure

Handheld light blazer blaster also plugs in to the body as a radar antenna

Also includes a mini comic, "Destroyer of Worlds"

Collector-friendly packaging celebrates the leader of the Rock People

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!